Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Monero has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $249.62 or 0.00488351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,841,801 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.