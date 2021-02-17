Monero Classic Trading 46.6% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $9.03 million and $32,811.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.62 or 0.00488351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

