MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.78

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 50542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
