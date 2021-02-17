MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.78

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 50542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

