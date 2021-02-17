Monkey Project Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $69,311.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,009,976 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars.

