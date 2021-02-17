Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,886 shares of company stock valued at $90,623,248. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $387.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

