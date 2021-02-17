Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 11,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at $132,694,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.68 on Wednesday, reaching $380.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15,648.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

