Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) (CVE:MMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.13. Monument Mining Limited (MMY.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 420,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.41 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

