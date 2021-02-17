More Coin Price Tops $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $117,244.72 and approximately $19,855.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00063561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.00874509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.95 or 0.05102945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016232 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

