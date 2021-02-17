Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Down to $1,500.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), but opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.60). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,478.74 ($19.32), with a volume of 24,156 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,518.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.75. The company has a market cap of £686.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

In other news, insider Jen Tippin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, with a total value of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

