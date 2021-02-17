Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €5.10 Price Target

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been given a €5.10 ($6.00) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.79 ($7.99).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.85 ($8.06). The stock had a trading volume of 838,150 shares. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

