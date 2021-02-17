Morgan Stanley Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $433.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $433.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.56. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,353. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,676.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total value of $301,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,793,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,790,000 after acquiring an additional 388,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,743,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,720,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

