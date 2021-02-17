Morgan Stanley Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $70.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.