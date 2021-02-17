Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Payden & Rygel’s 3rd Largest Position

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 299,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

