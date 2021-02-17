Morgan Stanley Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.08 ($62.45).

Shares of ETR:HLE traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.00 ($60.00). The company had a trading volume of 57,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.26.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

