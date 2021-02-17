Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.30

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.30 and last traded at $249.79, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.61.

The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average is $194.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,384 shares of company stock worth $36,674,861. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.