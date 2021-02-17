Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.25

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.25 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.69). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 53.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 57,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.64. The stock has a market cap of £72.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86). Also, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

