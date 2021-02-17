Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,850,670 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.17.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

