MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Down 16.9%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price was down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,914,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 589,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

