Motco Takes $1.35 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Motco owned 0.05% of American National Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 3,239.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 141,316 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in American National Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $113.92.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

