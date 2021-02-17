Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $291.00

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.74). Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.80), with a volume of 11,110 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £260.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.