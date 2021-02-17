Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Movado Group worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Movado Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Movado Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Movado Group by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Movado Group stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

