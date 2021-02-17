MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $28.47 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,932,475,414 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

