MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MSCI worth $122,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 773.2% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI stock opened at $440.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.59. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.