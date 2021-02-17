mStable USD Market Cap Achieves $45.60 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $45.60 million and approximately $813,272.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,755.42 or 0.99975850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00106500 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013063 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,887,155 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

