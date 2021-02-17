mStable USD Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $472,915.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,090.46 or 0.99872090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00047245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00114937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000536 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012455 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,162,820 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.