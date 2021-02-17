M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years.

MTB traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $148.20. 582,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,411. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $170.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

