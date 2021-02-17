Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.81.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

