MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 32,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of MPLN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,064. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Glenn R. August bought 100,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F purchased 1,597,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321,682.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,009,097 shares of company stock valued at $16,266,043.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.