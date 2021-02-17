Multiplier (MXX) Price Reaches $0.29

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 140.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $51.93 million and approximately $486,685.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,401,731 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

