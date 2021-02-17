Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30. Approximately 8,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 1,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The company has a market cap of C$3.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19.

About Mulvihill S Split Corp. (SBN.TO) (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

