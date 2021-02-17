Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,669. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

