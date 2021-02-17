MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Trading Down 2.8%

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08.

MVP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVPT)

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.