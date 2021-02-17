My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

MYSZ opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

