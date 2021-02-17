NAGA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,619.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $26,619.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

