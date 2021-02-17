Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $27.59 million and $150,059.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,313.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $719.73 or 0.01375804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00467591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

