Nano (NANO) Achieves Market Cap of $853.77 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Nano has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $853.77 million and approximately $94.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00012315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,029.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.32 or 0.03519766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00439738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.75 or 0.01373741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00495280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00469810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00325680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00028987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

