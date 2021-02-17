Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $104,590.12

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $104,590.12 and $395,406.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 222% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,681,141 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

