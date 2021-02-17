Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.00 Million

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $759.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.