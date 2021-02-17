National Bank Financial Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.97. 1,163,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,774. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.