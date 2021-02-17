National Bank Financial Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.81. 14,561,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.33. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$55.73. The firm has a market cap of C$88.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

