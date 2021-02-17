National Bank Financial Increases Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.25

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.59. 608,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.82 million and a PE ratio of -37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at C$147,342.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

