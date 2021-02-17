National Bank Financial Raises MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$57.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.67.

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.12. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

