National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperfrom Under Weight Rating for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

