National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.25.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$44.11 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$55.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

