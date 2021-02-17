National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$73.39 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of C$24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.94.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

