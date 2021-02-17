National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.
Shares of NTIOF opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.32.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
