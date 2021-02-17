National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

