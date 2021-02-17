National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 1,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

