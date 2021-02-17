National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Up 6.7%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 764,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 823,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.91.
About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
