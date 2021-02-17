National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.