National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Cut by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,819 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises about 1.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

